Fog at Wellington Airport disrupts flights to Dunedin and Christchurch

Only a small number of flights are affected. File photo / NZPA / Ross Setford

Fog at Wellington Airport is affecting a small number of flights.

Communications manager Melanie Nunn said it was only affecting the smaller turboprop planes.

One flight to Dunedin and one to Christchurch had been delayed so far this morning.

People should check flight information on the airport's website and keep in touch with their airline, Nunn said.

It was not clear how many other flights would be delayed because it depended on when the fog lifted, she said.

Visibility is expected to improve mid-morning.