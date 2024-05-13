Run clubs are seeing a huge growth in numbers as more people start running and embark on half marathons. Video / Carson Bluck / Alyse Wright

Every Friday morning, before the break of dawn, hundreds of eager runners across the country hit the pavement.

They’re all part of the popular 445 run club, which has grown from just 40-50 weekly runners to over 300 in Auckland alone, amid a recent boom in running.

“From October, it’s really boomed,” 445 team leader Meg Rolton told Focus.

“We had a two-year celebration for our anniversary and we had 212 people show up that morning and since then, it’s just been hectic.”

And it’s not just weekly run clubs expanding, with race events up and down the country selling out. The Auckland Waterfront half marathon attracted 3500 participants this year - just 300 short of the most ever.

“Lots of new faces and when I say lots of new faces, I mean, thousands and thousands of brand new runners,” Running Events MC Jason Herriman said.

“It’s trendy to do a half I think it’s the new marathon… it’s really the new cool thing to do and it’s much more accessible for a lot of people as well.”

Big-name sports retailers like Rebel Sport have seen a “significant” increase in the sales of running shoes over the past 12 months. Briscoes Group CEO Rod Duke added customers are also snatching up hydration belts and packs.

A so-called “running revolution” on social media has seen running content trend on apps like Instagram and TikTok.

Most half-marathon events are selling out. Photo / Tania Whyte

“Social media is very, very important, especially with the community that run clubs are building,” Herriman said.

“I watch everybody at events nowadays getting very involved with taking the photos and the videos and the telling stories.”

Meanwhile, there are calls for those new to running to be aware of injuries.

Last year, 13,492 new ACC claims were lodged for running-related injuries, up slightly on the year before. January and February of this year saw just over 2500 new claims lodged.

“The most I’ve seen are ankles and knees,” Physio Connect senior physiotherapist Jonathan Maquiso said. “You get some hips and lower back pain but a lot of the time it’s soft tissue injuries”

Maquiso said there are a number of ways to prevent injury such as investing in a decent pair of shoes and taking proper rest for recovery.

“If you do get injured seek professional advice,” he added.

“Whether it’s a physio, whether it’s a podiatrist, whether it’s a running coach, surround yourself with people who can give you the right amount of resources, the quality ones that really will help you, personalise your progress and your planning.”