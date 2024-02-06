Why Waitangi Day talks are far from over, parents shocked over school bus safety concerns and Prince Harry touches down in the UK following the King’s cancer diagnosis in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / NZHerald

Don’t have time to read the headlines? Watch the Focus Morning Bulletin presented by Chereè Kinnear above.





Waitangi Day wraps

Waitangi Day commemorations have wrapped up for another year — while discussions around the Treaty are far from over.

Record numbers attended the dawn service yesterday, with more than 1000 completing a five-day march to Waitangi later in the morning.

A strong message has been sent to the Government by the tens of thousands present over this week’s Waitangi events.

The Government’s message has done little to allay fears — but a show of solidarity among Māori is promising to protect te Tiriti.

The Waitangi Day march in Clive. Photo / Paul Taylor





School bus safety concerns

Auckland Transport has come under fire from parents after an overcrowded school bus service was labelled a “major concern and safety hazard”.

One concerned mother told the Herald about 40 children are forced to stand on the buses after all seats are occupied, with no air conditioning.

Video shows some students having to stand on top of seat backs while holding onto handrails.

AT says it is “working with school bus operators across Auckland to help ensure that there’s enough capacity on bus routes to get students to school safely”.





Unemployment rate

It is thought a spike to New Zealand’s unemployment rate is on the cards, later this morning.

Multiple bank economists estimate it to land at 4.3 per cent, up from the September quarter’s 3.9 per cent.





KiwiRail to front committee

The Interislander’s bosses are being called into Parliament to front MPs about the future of KiwiRail’s ferry service.

KiwiRail will go before the transport and infrastructure select committee next week.

It follows Finance Minister Nicola Willis axing plans to deliver two new purpose-built ships, to replace an ageing fleet.

KiwiRail is expected to be subject to an annual review - after new parliamentary rules were put in place, allowing more scrutiny and in-depth hearings.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis. Photo / Adam Pearse





Prince Harry lands in the UK

Prince Harry has flown in from the US to see his father - King Charles - who has been diagnosed with cancer.

The type of cancer hasn’t been revealed - it’s not prostate cancer - but was discovered during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The King has begun treatment and is stepping away from public duties - but continuing state business and paperwork.

He arrived at Clarence House yesterday, shortly before Prince Harry arrived.

The King then flew by helicopter back to Sandringham Castle.