HISTORIC TRIP

The ministerial duo in charge of Foreign Affairs and Defence are today travelling to Melbourne, for a first-of-its-kind meeting with their transtasman counterparts.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins will this afternoon be on a Defence Force plane, with a host of officials and media.

They will meet their counterparts Penny Wong and Richard Marles, where they will discuss key areas of foreign policy, security and defence within the Asia-Pacific region.

The ministers will also discuss global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts, and attacks on the Red Sea.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins. Photo / Mark Mitchell





PRODUCTIVITY COMMISSION ACT

Meanwhile, the Government believes progressing a bill under urgency will improve the quality of regulation and boost productivity.

The bill to repeal the Productivity Commission Act and disestablish the Productivity Commission has passed its second reading.

Regulation Minister David Seymour says Treasury will be responsible for those losing their jobs.





NEW DOCO SHAKES PIHA COMMUNITY

A new documentary series exploring the disappearances of six people on Auckland’s west coast has been a wake-up call for some in the Piha community.

As well as delving into the missing person cases, Black Coast Vanishings also reveals claims women have been chased and stalked by men.

An online group called “Surviving Piha” has been created, which 90 people have so far joined.

Another local has set up a group echoing concerns about walking alone on isolated roads and tracks.

The group aims to allow women to walk bush tracks safely in the area.

Quentin Godwin, Eloi Rolland, Cherie Vousden, Kim Bambus, Laurence Wu and Iraena Asher. Six people who disappeared at Auckland's Piha Beach.





CBD’S BRIGHT FUTURE

A prediction that Auckland’s CBD has a bright future.

Lower Queen St has experienced a development boom recently, with the InterContinental Hotel and the Deloitte Centre opening in just the past two weeks.

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck says the City Rail Link, International Convention Centre and a reopened St James Theatre are just some things Aucklanders can look forward to.





PACIFIC BABIES AT MOST RISK

New research has looked at why Pacific babies are over-represented in sudden unexpected death infancy rates.

Since 2002, the death rate for Pacific infants has been higher than the rate for non-Māori, but lower than for Māori.

The study found mothers who don’t speak English at home are less likely to follow the safe sleep guidelines which aren’t well translated.

There can also be historical mistrust in the health system, reducing the messaging getting through.