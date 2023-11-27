The new Government gets set for its first Cabinet meeting, was Black Friday a hit or miss for retailers? And the truce in Gaza gets extended in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Don’t have time to read the headlines? Watch the Focus Morning Bulletin presented by Chereè Kinnear above





FIRST CABINET MEETING

A big day for our new Prime Minister, as Christopher Luxon chairs his first Cabinet meeting.

Ministers from our first three-party coalition of National, Act and New Zealand First were sworn in yesterday.

Luxon says today’s meeting will lay out expectations, and at tomorrow’s meeting they’ll discuss items -- like agreeing to a 100-day plan.

Luxon says he also intends to make a trip across the ditch within the next month.

New Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, flanked by Act leader David Seymour, at the swearing-in ceremony at Government House. Photo / Mark Mitchell





EVS ON THE POLICY BONFIRE

Meanwhile, the new Government’s being challenged on how it will accelerate New Zealand’s transition to clean transport.

The now-in-power National Party campaigned on ending subsidies for purchasing electric vehicles by the end of the year.

But an EV advocacy group is urging policy-makers for at least a six-month stay of execution.

Better New Zealand Trust says the Government needs to consider and consult on how else to promote EVs.





NOT SO BLACK FRIDAY

Kiwis have cut back on Black Friday spending - as they feel the pressure of the rising cost of living.

Worldline NZ’s data shows consumers spent $126 million on Friday and Saturday, 5.8 per cent down on last year.

Spending was down 3.9 per cent across the whole week, at $346m.

Worldline NZ says budget pressure on households is likely behind the decline and there’s been a pattern of reduced spending in recent months.

Shoppers hit the malls this year for Black Friday, but sales were not as high as in previous years. Photo / RNZ/Marika Khabazi





TRUCE EXTENDED

The humanitarian truce in Gaza has been extended by a further two days.

The deal between Israel and Hamas had been due to expire today.

CNN reports 58 hostages have been freed in the first three days of the truce.

So far, 117 Palestinians have been released.





MH370 COMPENSATION HEARING

A court in China has begun compensation hearings for the Chinese relatives of passengers on board Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

The plane mysteriously disappeared over the Indian Ocean almost a decade ago.

Chinese state media are reporting more than 40 relatives are seeking the equivalent of about $18.4m from Malaysia Airlines, Boeing, aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce and the Allianz insurance group, among others.