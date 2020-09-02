Champion has a flour mill in Christchurch. Photo / Google Street View

One of New Zealand's best known flour brands has been fined $310,000 after a worker was paralysed after she plunged nearly 4m from a platform.

Champion Flour Milling Limited has has also been ordered to pay the badly injured woman $100,000 after WorkSafe successfully prosecuted the company for its failings.

WorkSafe said the woman suffered life-changing injuries in July 2018 when she fell 3.7m from an unsafe fixed platform and unsecured ladder she was using to do maintenance on a grain conveyor at the Christchurch mill.

She was left paralysed from the waist down.