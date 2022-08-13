Water is bursting from the ground, submerging one end of a Point Chevalier street.

Russell Brown, a freelance journalist, posted videos online showing a flooded De Luen St.

Update. I hope Watercare show up soon. This is a lot of water … pic.twitter.com/W5h7GQVQMT — Russell Brown (@publicaddress) August 13, 2022

A call operator for Watercare said they received a report about 4pm Saturday.

At 6pm, the operator said a crew were still yet to attend the incident.

Social media users commented on Watercare's delayed response and suggested a call to Fire and Emergency.

The phone operator said the cause of the delay was a combination of "short staffing" and a high number of callouts today. He said Watercare has responded to 12-13 incidents across Auckland since midday.

When Watercare responded they were "duly staggered by the volume of water", Brown said.

The cause of the flooding on De Luen St, and the other incidents across the city, remains unclear.