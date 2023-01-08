Flood, power outage warnings for Coromandel ahead of Cyclone Hale

The first tropical cyclone of 2023 in the South Pacific has been named this afternoon and is expected to hit New Zealand early this week, wreaking more havoc across the North Island. Photo / Supplied

The first tropical cyclone of 2023 in the South Pacific has been named this afternoon and is expected to hit New Zealand early this week, wreaking more havoc across the North Island. Photo / Supplied

Cyclone Hale is the first tropical storm of 2023 and is expected to wreak more havoc across the North Island, which MetService’s latest models predict will hit the Coromandel Peninsula before travelling to the Waikato, through Taupō and hooking back towards Hawke’s Bay.

Auckland this evening is sitting on 20C, after MetService recorded up to 29C at its weather station in Ardmore. Humidity levels sat about 90 per cent before a drop in the afternoon and a return to 87 per cent this evening, MetService forecaster Sonja Farmer said.

The city is set for a 26C day tomorrow with showers possible in the morning before rain develops in the afternoon.

Tropical Cyclone (TC) Hale has formed in the Coral Sea & is the first named TC of the season. It is forecast to impact the North Island early this week. Even though it won’t be a TC by the time it impact us, it has the potential to cause heavy rain, powerful winds, & large waves. pic.twitter.com/wO5hThAXrI — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 8, 2023

MetService said people should keep up to date with forecasts as more severe weather warnings and watches will be issued for weather associated with Cyclone Hale closer to the time.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Gisborne and the Coromandel from Monday evening until Tuesday night, where rainfall amounts could exceed warning criteria, MetService said.

Thames-Coromandel District civil defence controller Garry Towler says the eastern seaboard in particular was in for a hammering early next week.

“We are not sugar coating this one, it will hit hard and likely cause coastal damage as well as the usual slips, surface flooding and power outages”.

Another ex-tropical system will dump over 230mm of rain in 24hrs with easterly gales and gusts exceeding 110km/h, impacts will be felt from Monday evening, peaking during Tuesday and passing through by Wednesday afternoon, the Thames Coromandel District Council said in a Facebook post this evening.

The Council’s coastal scientists forecast storm surges of up to 30cm or more above the three high tides over this time.

“The main areas of concern are erosion and inundation at Brophy’s and Buffalo beaches in Whitianga, erosion and structure damage across beaches all the way down to Whangamatā,” said Towler.

“Everyone on the Coromandel, especially on the eastern side needs to stay up to date and be somewhere safe by Monday night, ready to ride this out for at least 24hrs,” Towler said.

Torrential rainfall and flooding had caused many issues to roads in the Coromandel area. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Cyclone Hale was located southwest of New Caledonia at midday today and is expected to approach the northeast of the North Island on Monday and Tuesday.

It will then likely pass southwards over or near the eastern North Island on Wednesday, before moving away to the east.

Fresh severe weather watches were also issued across the bottom of the North Island today, causing Cook Strait ferry services to cancel sailings and Gisborne’s wastewater system to overflow.

A fresh heavy rain watch has been issued for Wairarapa and the eastern hills of Wellington until 7pm tonight.

Rainfall in these areas may also approach warning criteria, mainly about the hills and ranges, says MetService.

Gisborne District Council on Sunday morning posted on Facebook that 40mm of rain fell in the city overnight, resulting in the wastewater system being flooded.

“To prevent sewage from overflowing back into homes and onto roads, causing a significant potential health risk on properties, the emergency sewer valve at the Gladstone Road Bridge was opened at approximately 10pm Saturday 7 January into the Tauranganui River.”

Although the discharge was highly diluted with rainwater, the council is advising no swimming, fishing or gathering shellfish in rivers or nearby beaches until at least five days after the valve is closed and warning signs are removed, due to there being a risk to health.

Kawerau took out the high today of 30°C. Wellington has had a great run over the holiday period but today saw a dip with rain, a southerly and a max temp of just 15°C. The sun rose to just 3°C over Manapouri this morning but they reached 27°C this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/hpbieu3tzV — MetService (@MetService) January 8, 2023

Periods of heavy rain are also expected to fall in the ranges of Hawke’s Bay and the Tararua District until midnight tonight.

Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria in these areas, especially south of the Napier-Taupo Road.

MetService said heavy rain was expected to return to the Hawke’s Bay region on Tuesday. It’s likely a warning or watch will be issued for this next period of rain closer to the time.

In the Coromandel, traffic congestion continued on SH25 to Te Rerenga as a temporary speed restriction of 30km/h remains in place after a slip earlier in the week.















