Bagpiper Cory McGowan alongside the Anzac tree sculpture in Rissington. Photo / Paul Taylor

At a glance, you would be forgiven for thinking the Anzac Day service at Rissington was set in a war zone.

The flood-impacted community near Napier hosted its annual Anzac Day service on Tuesday amidst a backdrop of silt piles, broken trees and even destroyed homes.

About 300 people gathered next to the community’s war memorial and new tree carving - depicting two Anzac soldiers - which survived Cyclone Gabrielle on February 14.

About 300 people turned out for the Anzac Day service in Rissington. Photo / Paul Taylor

The giant tree sculpture was unveiled about six months ago and was meant to be the only change to the Rissington landscape prior to the cyclone hitting.

Royal New Zealand Air Force chaplain Reverend Di Woods led the service and acknowledged the region had had “it pretty rough” but also knew it was important to meet and commemorate Anzac Day.

Historian Sue Upton spoke about two young members of the Rissington community, Patrick Hunter and Alex Howell, who died in 1943 serving in World War II with the air force.

Community members laid wreathes and even carried pictures of their lost loved ones. Photo / Paul Taylor

She said they were based out of England and during a night mission - involving some 200 planes - they never returned, along with 21 other planes.

Upton said Patrick Hunter was actually a relative and his death left a big hole.

“My family was devastated. Pat was the only boy with six sisters and my mother just never spoke about it at all,” she said.

Anzac Day was commemorated with a service in Rissington on Tuesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

“I think it is really important that we do remember them because they have no known graves... it is good to have their memories here [on the war memorial] and we are proud of them.”

People from nearby communities, such as Patoka and Puketitiri, were well-represented at the service while others had come from as far away as Scotland.

Scotland’s Jock McGow, who served for 40 years with the Royal Highland Fusiliers, and his family have been in the area visiting a close friend and he said it was special to come along and witness the service.

Minister for Veterans Meka Whaitiri also attended the service and spoke to the crowd.