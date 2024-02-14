Christchurch firefighters battle Port Hills blaze, KiwiRail fronts select committee and what’s on the chopping block in Wellington City Council’s cost crunch in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

Police are frustrated after a company gave away bottles of alcoholic lemonade to a student party on Castle St yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police saw about 100 1.25-litre bottles at the Flo Week (flat orientation) party.

The booze was given to the occupants of the flat as sponsorship for the party.

Snr Sgt Bond said it was in breach of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

“Dunedin Police have concerns about the supplying of free alcohol to the vulnerable student community and the Alcohol Harm reduction officer will follow-up with the company involved,” Senior Sergeant Bond said.

One of the occupants of the flat said Bee Alcoholic Lemonade gave them 280 bottles of their drinks as a sponsorship for the night.

The students got into the Valentine’s Day spirit with a themed party on Castle St North as part of Flo Week, which precedes the official O Week (orientation).

Getting in an afternoon round of beer pong outside a flat in Castle St North yesterday were University of Otago students (from left) Jack Sorrell, Rohm Dixon, Leo Schwerzer, Alexa Cunningham, Leo Whiteside, Jake Harvey-Brown, Josh McNaughton and Jackson Faithfull. Photo / Linda Robertson

Fridgette flatmate Eve McDougal said it was a tradition for their flat to host on February 14, but instead of the standard theme of dressing up in red, white and pink, guests were asked to come dolled up in a tuxedo or wedding dress.

“A few of us got our dresses from Trade Me, Facebook Marketplace or Op Shops. Some of us spent around $25 on the dresses and some of us found some bridal sashes and veils as well.

“Everyone should hopefully come in good costumes and all the boys are hopefully in black tie suits — unless they want to be different, then they can come in dresses as well.”

McDougal responded saying “you never know” when asked if she might find her future husband at yesterday’s party, but her mum had warned her she might have to kiss a few frogs first.

“The house is decorated with hearts and love and we have a good lineup of boys to DJ for tonight. We’re excited to get up all dressed up.”

Flo Week is held annually the week before O Week and includes themed dress-up and open parties held by Castle St residents.

McDougal said she had Flo Week costumes sorted, which included a double-denim night and a back-to-school theme.

“I haven’t got next week’s costumes yet. That’s a problem for later.”

Dressed for their big day were the girls from Fridgette in Castle St North, who were hosting a street party for Flo Week. Photo / Linda Robertson

Down the road, a group of students were kicking off the night very early with an afternoon game of beer pong.

The second-year students recently moved to Castle St North and student Alexa Cunningham said one flatmate had already lost a door due to festivities getting a little out of hand.