Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Small Business: What’s the buzz about alcoholic lemonade?

John Weekes
By
5 mins to read
Edward Eaton (left) and Wilbur Morrison of Christchurch have developed BEE alcoholic lemonade and say some exciting summer projects are in store.

Edward Eaton (left) and Wilbur Morrison of Christchurch have developed BEE alcoholic lemonade and say some exciting summer projects are in store.

Craft brewers have been in turmoil, supermarket shoppers have long had their choices restricted, and RTDs have cornered a chunk of the youth market. Could honey-derived alcoholic lemonade add some fizz to the industry and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business