Fling yourself into spring festival

There are lambs gambolling about in paddocks and daffodils showing their beautiful blooms all around the region, and that means the CHB Spring Fling Festival is just around the corner.

There are lambs gambolling about in paddocks and daffodils showing their beautiful blooms all around the region, and that means the CHB Spring Fling Festival is just around the corner.

While there’s still a definite nip in the air, signs of spring are popping up in Hawke’s Bay.

There are lambs gambolling about in paddocks and daffodils showing their beautiful blooms all around the region.

And that means Central Hawke’s Bay’s much-anticipated Spring Fling Festival is just around the corner.

There are 20 events planned from September 2 until November 5, and organisers promise this year the festival will be bigger and better than ever.

A new event at this year's CHB Spring Fling Festival is a food and wine pairing evening with St Vincent’s and Maison Vauron at the 150-year-old Oruawharo Homestead.

The programme line-up includes a delightful mix of cherished favourites and new highlights, including high-end foodie experiences, cultural and heritage tours, and free family entertainment set among the stunning landscapes of Central Hawke’s Bay.

The eagerly anticipated Spring Fling Festival has something for everyone, from family events like the Waipawa Spring Festival, Picnic in the Peonies and the much-loved Ōmakere Coastal Hill Country Walk to annual favourites like the Central Hawke’s Bay Homestead Tour, Garden to Vase with Foraged and Found and the Hatuma Half-Marathon.

New events this year include the ‘Bon Vivant Happening’ at Wallingford Homestead, brews and a barbecue in Ongaonga Village, and a food and wine pairing evening with St Vincent’s and Maison Vauron at the 150-year-old Oruawharo Homestead. The Ngā Ara Tipuna Tour and Marae Experience promise to be unforgettable, where people will learn stories of the history that shaped the district for future generations.

Early booking is encouraged as some events have limited capacity due to popularity, so don’t wait until the last minute book now at www.thespringfling.nz.