Multiple domestic and international flights have been forced to divert after reports of debris on the runway at Auckland Airport.

I'm stuck on a plane at one of the gates, all we've heard so far is that they're sweeping debris off the runway — Georgia is a Brutal Wizard (@xenoliner) August 9, 2024

One person posted on X, saying they are stuck at one of the gates as firecrews were sweeping debris off the runway.

Another person on Facebook claimed an engine exploded.