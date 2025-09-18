Advertisement
Flexible polyurethane foam (FPUF): The deadly fuel hiding in your home – The Front Page

Jane Yee
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

NZHerald Senior Crime and Justice reporter, Anna Leask joins us to discuss the latest report into the dangers of flexible polyurethane foam (FPUF).

The coroner’s report into the death of Canterbury teenager Lizzy Marvin has sparked fresh questions about why dangerous foam-filled furniture remains unregulated in New Zealand.

NZ Herald senior journalist Anna Leask has been covering the story. Leask told Richard Martin on The podcast the problem is that many modern sofas and chairs are filled with flexible polyurethane foam (FPUF), which ignites easily and burns with terrifying speed.

