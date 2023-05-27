Fletcher Hawkesby's brothers and friends shaved their heads to support him as he lost his hair due to chemotherapy. Video / Gretchen Hawkesby

The grandson of New Zealand’s richest man has inspired his old high school, Auckland Grammar, to include testicular cancer awareness in its school curriculum.

Fletcher Hawkesby, 18, recently spoke to the Herald on Sunday about being diagnosed with testicular cancer. He wants young men to check for lumps and to “give those jewels a fondle”.

Fletcher Hawkesby was diagnosed with testicular cancer aged 17. Photo / Michael Craig

His mother, Gretchen Hawkesby, who fundraises for Auckland Grammar, said her son has had overwhelming support from sharing his story.

“Fletch has had amazing support. The Head of Health at Grammar has reached out and they have added testicular cancer awareness into the curriculum for third-formers. A lot of people have told me they have been talking to their sons too, which is great. I am so proud of Fletch that he’s shared his story and it is making an impact in the right way.”

Tim O’Connor, headmaster of Auckland Grammar, said the school’s health education programme was designed to support young men from the time they joined the school through to their last year when they learn about health and responsible relationship advice.

Auckland Grammar School headmaster Tim O'Connor. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“Our health education programme provides transparent and practical advice and guidance targeted to young men, which includes physical changes to their bodies during puberty. This includes guidance about normal and abnormal changes. It is important to us that young men feel comfortable to talk openly with their parents and/or a member of our Student Services team about any potential abnormality so they can quickly and independently access specialist advice about a range of health issues that may affect them, including testicular cancer.

“We are grateful for the support received from organisations such as Testicular Cancer New Zealand as we know the condition affects some 175 young men nationwide, annually. As a school we were gladly able to host the Prostrate and Testicular Cancer Forum in 2020 and will continue to promote preventative measures that can protect the health and well-being of young men.”

Fletcher’s grandfather, billionaire Graeme Hart, told the Herald on Sunday he was proud of his grandson.

Graeme and Robyn Hart bought properties surrounding their home. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

“I am incredibly proud of Fletch, firstly for how he has approached his diagnosis and his treatment and secondly for sharing his experience to help raise awareness.”

Last August, Fletcher felt a lump on his left testicle but ignored it, thinking it was hormonal. But when the lump became painful in January, he went to see a GP. Within a week of his diagnosis, Fletcher had his left testicle removed.

There are two types of testicular cancer. Fletcher has non-seminoma cells, which usually occur in men in their teens and early 20s and are faster-developing and will spread to other parts of the body. In March the cancer had spread to Fletcher’s lungs.

“I was told I had a 50/50 chance the cancer would come back. I feel kind of lucky it came back quickly. I also know with testicular cancer there is a 98.2 per cent chance it can be cured. So, while I have testicular cancer in my lungs, it is not lung cancer,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher Hawkesby has chemotherapy for testicular cancer. Photo / Fletcher Hawkesby

Seminoma cells usually occur in men aged 25-45 and men over 60. This develops more slowly and is usually confined to the testes and lymph nodes.

Fletcher is in his first year at Otago University, studying a Bachelor of Commerce in marketing and hopes to become a primary teacher. He is currently living at home in Auckland and having his final three-week cycle of chemotherapy, having completed two cycles already.

“It’s been a rougher week,” Gretchen said this week. “He had a slight temp yesterday and had to go on a course of IV antibiotics, take a whole heap of bloods and have a chest X-ray, so he wasn’t happy with me. That added another two or three hours to his treatment, so it was a long day, but everything looks good. It’s Friday so Angus, his best friend, is taking him to chemo. Only two more weeks to go.”

Fletcher Hawkesby with his mother, Gretchen Hawkesby. Photo / Michael Craig

Sir Wayne ”Buck” Shelford, an ambassador for Testicular Cancer NZ, who was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2007 said young men need to check themselves more frequently in the shower.

“If you have testicular cancer it is treatable, so you can get on with life. Men don’t tend to talk to doctors so it’s about trying to change the mindset. Also, young men need to talk to each other more about health issues.“

The former All Black’s message for Fletcher is: “Hang tough, get through your treatment and look after yourself.”

Testicular cancer in NZ