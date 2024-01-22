A police car was left undriveable after being hit by two fleeing vehicles. Photo / 123rf

A police car was left undriveable after being hit by two fleeing vehicles. Photo / 123rf

A police car was left undriveable after being crashed into by two fleeing vehicles near Tauranga this morning.

A police spokesman said the two vehicles collided with the police car in Upper Ohauiti Rd about 5.30am.

The police vehicle was left undriveable, he said.

The two vehicles were attempting to flee after being approached for a routine inquiry after police identified the occupants as acting suspiciously, the spokesman said.

No injuries were reported and inquiries were ongoing.

The latest incident comes on the heels of a dramatic increase in fleeing-driver incidents in the Bay of Plenty in the past two years.











