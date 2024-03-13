Nervous passengers depart Auckland after Latam flight incident, Police investigate discovery of a body floating in Gulf Harbour and why card spending has tanked in recent months in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP / RNZ

A wanted West Auckland man this morning fled from police when they came to his house, speeding away in a vehicle, crashing into a car and ripping through roadworks.

The 25-year-old man was wanted in connection with a series of alleged burglaries and vehicle crimes in the last few months, police said.

Officers went looking for the man at an address on Colwill Rd, Massey this morning, but he got in his car and sped away.

The police Eagle helicopter tracked his movements. He crashed into a car and then continued driving.

Police went to help the crash victim while their helicopter watched the man continue driving.

He then went onto State Highway 16 towards Albany, after which he travelled at a dangerous speed and was seen forcing his way through roadworks.

Police then spiked his car in Riverhead, where he was arrested.

“This was a concerning incident, which saw members of the public repeatedly be put at risk by the actions of one person,” Inspector Aron McKeown said.

“We hope the arrest brings reassurance to the West Auckland community.

“Police would also like to thank those who rang police with information on this person’s whereabouts so our teams could respond accordingly.”







