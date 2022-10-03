Fleeing driver arrested after running from police through St Lukes mall

Police were seen at St Lukes shopping mall this morning. Photo / File

A driver fleeing police has been arrested after running through an Auckland shopping mall.

Police spotted a vehicle of interest travelling on Great South Rd, Greenlane, and monitored it with the Police Eagle helicopter until the driver abandoned it on St Lukes Rd.

The man abandoned the car and ran into the mall.

About six police officers and mall security staff were seen inside the mall by shoppers and retailers.

Police soon located the male and took him into custody.