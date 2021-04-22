Flaxmere petrol station firearm incident: Four youths arrested and charged

Police received a report of an air rifle being discharged in Flaxmere. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police received a report of an air rifle being discharged in Flaxmere. Photo / Paul Taylor

Four youths have been arrested after reports of an air rifle being shot near Allied Fuel in Flaxmere on Thursday.

Police cordoned off the petrol station on Swansea Rd about 1.25pm and following enquiries, police located and arrested four youths in relation to the incident in Hastings.

Two 15-year-olds, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were charged with a dangerous act intent to injure (a firearm) and assaulting a person with a blunt instrument.

One of the 15-year-olds was also charged with common assault manually.

All four youths are due to appear in Hastings Youth Court on April 27.