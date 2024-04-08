Alma Eatery's Rosica Kriska prepares their prize winning dish from last year’s Plates of Plenty Challenge.

Twenty eateries are putting their culinary flair to the test by entering the 11-day Plates of Plenty Challenge.

The challenge started last week and is part of the annual Flavours of Plenty Festival which feature 47 foodie events across the Coastal Bay of Plenty to April 14.

Each Plates of Plenty Challenge entrant receives a box of nine locally sourced ingredients and must choose at least three of the items to create a bespoke dish to feature on their menu during the festival dates.

These dishes will vie for the judge’s choice award determined by a panel from the Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology hospitality faculty, while diners will be able to submit their votes for the people’s choice award.

The festival and associated dish challenge are a key project for Tourism Bay of Plenty and general manager Oscar Nathan says expectations are high after last year’s festival scooped two coveted New Zealand Events Association awards.

“It’s always exciting when our foodie producers, hospitality teams, tour operators, and event organisers come together to showcase the region’s incredible edible offerings,” Oscar says.

“The Plates of Plenty Challenge inspires our region’s chefs to get creative, using an eclectic selection of ingredients which they might not have used before, to ensure their unique festival dish shines. It’s a win-win for diners’ tastebuds and for the vital exposure that food and beverage producers also get during this process.”

Last year’s Plates of Plenty Challenge winners – Alma Eatery in Ōmokoroa and Pearl Kitchen in Pāpāmoa – have signed up again for this year’s competition as they attempt to defend their titles.

They compete against:

Benny and Brew (Ōtūmoetai), But First Dessert (Tauranga), Cadera (Ōhope), Fox’s Hawker House (Mount Maunganui), Hide (Mount Maunganui), Latitude (Mount Maunganui), Master Kong (Mount Maunganui), Miss Gee’s Bar & Eatery (Tauranga), Papa Mo’s (Pāpāmoa), Picnicka (Tauranga), Roxie’s Cantina (Mount Maunganui), Sailor Galley & Rum Bar (Mount Maunganui), Talisman Restaurant (Katikati), The Comm (Whakatāne), The Crown & Badger (Tauranga) The Daily Cafe (Te Puke), The Trading Post (Paengaroa), Trinity Wharf Tauranga.

Each entrant will choose their ingredients from a Plates of Plenty Challenge box, featuring Blue Monkey Cheese from Mount Eliza Cheese (Katikati), Microgreens from Mama Kali’s Farm (Te Puke), Classic Earl Grey Tea from Noble & Sunday (Whakatāne), Curried Onion Chutney from Nana Dunn + Co. (Pāpāmoa), IQF Golden Kiwifruit and Kiwiberries from Yieldia (Paengaroa), Purple Passionfruit Pulp from Bay Tropics (Pyes Pā), Smoked Kahawai from Smokey (Katikati), Low Carb Hazy Pale Ale from Mount Brewing Co. (Mount Maunganui), and Lemonade Infused Gin from Dabbler’s Gin (Tauranga).

INFO flavoursofplentyfestival.com.



















