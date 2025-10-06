Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Flat Bush standoff: Police use tear gas after officer shot, man arrested

, ,
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Watch: Moment police use teargas on South Auckland home, ending a three-hour standoff.

Footage shows the moment police released tear gas into a South Auckland home to end a dramatic three-hour standoff after an officer was shot this morning.

Neighbours watched in horror as the incident came to a head in Chapel Rd, Flat Bush.

“I didn’t know

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save