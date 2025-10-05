A police officer has been shot in South Auckland this morning.

Police say the officer was at a property in Chapel Rd, Flat Bush conducting enquiries when a firearm was discharged.

“One officer has been injured, however at this early stage it appears the injuries are non-life threatening,” a spokesperson said.

Chapel Rd, between Baverstock and Stancombe Rds, has been cordoned off while police respond.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

A business owner on Baverstock Rd said she ccould hear a helicopter flying above and has had customers coming in wondering about the police presence outside.

Police said they would provide a further update when they were in a position to do so.

A motorist driving through Botany Central towards Flat Bush shortly after 10am told the Herald they noticed several police cars in pursuit.

Not long after they reached the intersection of Chapel Rd and Accent Dr they encountered armed police diverting traffic.

Two armed officers were standing guard and an ambulance was also at the scene.

