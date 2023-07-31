Five youths aged 13-15 armed with firearms and axe rob South Auckland liquor store

Five young teens are set to appear in court after raiding a South Auckland liquor store armed with a pistol, shot gun and axe.

Police say the group aged between 13 and 15 years was involved in a police chase on State Highway 1 and tracked from the air and by dogs to a property some 11 kms after stealing alcohol from a Pokeno bottle shop.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander Inspector Joe Hunter said the group of masked robbers were carrying a number of weapons including a pistol, shotgun and an axe when they entered the Market Rd store.

He said police responded to the robbery after 6pm but the offenders had already fled in a nearby vehicle.

“The five masked offenders initially fled in a vehicle which they abandoned nearby.

“As our staff arrived into the area, they sited another vehicle driving at high speed and continuing south on State Highway One.”

Police abandoned the pursuit of the vehicle when the Police Air Support Unit was overhead and “keeping a watching eye.”

“Eagle monitored this vehicle heading into the Meremere area and it was located abandoned on Emere Place.

“A dog unit was deployed into the area and successfully tracked to a nearby address.”

Five young people were taken into custody at the address, aged between 13 and 15 years old.

Police staff conducted a search at the address and recovered the stolen alcohol, along with masks and the weapons allegedly used in the incident.

“It is pleasing we have been able to apprehend these alleged offenders. Police take this offending seriously and we will utilise our tools and resources to ensure we hold offending to account.”

“I’m conscious this is a second aggravated robbery in recent weeks at this store, and we will continue to ensure there is support in place for our business community.”

Those five will face the Manukau Court, charged with aggravated robbery along with charges relating to the theft of a motor vehicle.

Jaime Lyth is an Auckland-based reporter who covers crime. She joined the Herald in 2021 and has previously reported for The Northern Advocate.



