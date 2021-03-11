Five trucks, two tankers fighting industrial building fire in Mangawhai

Five trucks and two tankers responded to the Mangawhai building fire. Photo / Azariah Ingham

An industrial building in Mangawhai is on fire - with five trucks and two tankers in attendance.

Mangawhai resident Azariah Ingham said it was the local Placemakers on fire.

Ingham said she could hear "crackling" and see smoke.

"[I] went for a drive to have a look when it first happened and we could see flames coming out the windows on the side of the building," she said.

Fire and Emergency NZ said firefighters were called at 9.10pm and the blaze was "well-involved" on arrival.

The impacted building is located on Moir Point Rd and is about 40x30m².

"It is a second alarm building fire."