Five people seriously injured after three-car crash on SH2 at Pongakawa, Bay of Plenty

Five people have been seriously injured following a three-car crash on State Highway 2 in the Bay of Plenty.

Police were called to the scene at the intersection of Te Puke East and Wharere Rds in Pongakawa just before 4pm, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

She said five people had serious injuries but it was believed six people were involved.

In a statement, police said helicopters had been dispatched and diversions were in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

Waka Kōtahi New Zealand Transport Agency has now closed the road between Pongakawa School Rd and Benner Rd in Pongakawa.

Eastbound traffic are to turn right onto Pongakawa School Rd, turn left onto Old Coach Rd, turn left onto Benner Rd and then turn right to continue onto State Highway 2.

Westbound traffic in reverse.

A St John's spokeswoman confirmed there were six patients involved in the crash with a mixture of moderate to serious injuries.

Three helicopters were being sent to the scene and three ambulances were already there.

St John received a call at 3.59pm, she said.

