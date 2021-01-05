Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Five Northland families left homeless by fire in one month

5 minutes to read

Fire investigator Gary Beer rakes through the remains of a home at Umawera, in the Far North, after a devastating fire yesterday morning. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Northern Advocate
By: and

Another Northland family has been left homeless and lost everything they own in the region's fifth house fire in less than a month.

The latest blaze destroyed a home at Umawera, on State Highway 1

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.