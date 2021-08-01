Five injured in Whakātane Heads boat rescue

Five people have been injured, one seriously, in a Whakātane water rescue.
A police spokeswoman said they received a report of people overboard from a boat off the Whakātane Heads about 1.50pm today.
She said while police were aware of the incident, they didn't directly have anything to do with the rescue.
A St John spokeswoman said five patients have been transported to Whakātane Hospital by ambulance.
One person was in serious condition, three people were moderately injured and another received minor injuries.
A Whakātane Coastguard spokesman said they were unable to comment on the matter.
More to come.