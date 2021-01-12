Five dogs euthanised at Whanganui's Hatrick Raceway prompt calls for closure

Greyhound Racing NZ said that they are on track to report a reduction in greyhound deaths this season. Photo / Bevan Conley

Five dogs were euthanised following racing at Whanganui's Hatrick Raceway in a three-week period, prompting calls from an animal rights group to close the track pending an investigation.

The Ministry for Primary Industries says it intends to talk to Greyhound Racing NZ (GRNZ) and the track operators to determine if there are any animal welfare issues.

Despite the deaths - the most recent of which resulted in a meeting being abandoned - the governing body of greyhound racing says it is a "well-regulated sport".

GRNZ has also ordered the manufacture of a new track groomer for Whanganui following last week's abandoned racing. It has now arrived at the venue.

"It is capable of delivering a very consistent racing surface for every race or trial," GRNZ said in a statement to the Chronicle.

The five dogs, all of which raced at Whanganui's Hatrick Raceway, were euthanised between December 18 and January 6.

Stewards reports show two of the animals suffered fractured or dislocated hocks (ankle), while another suffered a ruptured stomach.

One dog suffered a fractured hind tarsal bone, while another was euthanised following gastric dilation and volvulus (twisted intestine).

The deaths have angered animal rights group SAFE, which this week said the deaths were unacceptable.

"Greyhound racing is dangerous, and these dogs belong on someone's couch, not the racetrack. A ban on greyhound racing is long overdue," SAFE spokesman Will Applebe said.

"The five dogs killed at the Whanganui racetrack is appalling and warrants an immediate investigation. The buck stops with MPI and they must intervene."

Greyhound Racing NZ declined the Chronicle's request for an interview, but in an emailed statement said the safety of racing dogs was a priority.

It said two of the deaths were "stomach issues and were not related to racing".

One stewards' report said one of the dogs was euthanised after being diagnosed as suffering from gastric dilatation and volvulus directly after completing a race.

"Everything we do is about improving and protecting the racing experience and the welfare of our greyhounds. This is our duty of care as guardians of the sport," GRNZ said.

"Last season, GRNZ reported euthanasia to be down 40 per cent. The current season is five months old and GRNZ is on track to report another significant reduction in euthanasia."

MPI said it would talk to GRNZ about whether there were any animal welfare issues.

"Where there are breaches of animal welfare rules MPI investigates," a spokesperson said.

"The suspension of racing at any track is a question for its operators and the New Zealand Racing Integrity Unit, which has oversight. MPI does not have the legal power to close a track."

Hatrick Raceway has been approached for comment.