Fish smoker caused Far North fire that destroyed house before Christmas

The cause of the fire was a fish smoker on the deck. Photo / Supplied

Jenny Ling is the Northern Advocate's feature writer and news reporter

A Far North couple has lost "everything" in a fire that destroyed a large part of their house right before Christmas.

A Givealittle page has been set up to help the couple who lived in a rented house on Hautapu Rd in Moerewa that burnt down in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Five trucks from Kerikeri and Kaikohe attended the blaze after receiving multiple calls on Tuesday at around 1am.

The blaze, caused by a fish smoker on the decking, was so large fire crews could see an "orange glow" from Bulls Gorge, about 20km away.

Fire and Emergency Muriwhenua area commander Wipari Henwood said the house was "well involved" by the time they got there.

The tenants had working smoke alarms and were able to evacuate safely, Henwood said.

"We had the first call from someone in the valley who could see a fire on the hill.

"By the time we got notified it was already a large fire.

"The tanker from Kerikeri said they could see it from Bulls Gorge, they could see the orange glow."

Fire crews from Kerikeri and Kaikohe attended the blaze after receiving multiple calls on Tuesday at around 1am. Photo / Supplied

Henwood said a fire crew was at the property putting out hotspots the next day.

"Unfortunately, about a third of the building was lost to the fire, the rest was ok but it was heavily smoke logged, and I doubt if it's inhabitable."

The tenant's daughter, Manning Reynolds, has set up Givealittle page to help her mum which has so far raised over $7000.

"My mum and her partner's home burnt down to the ground on Monday night.

"Many who live in Moerewa would have seen the huge blaze on the hill.

"They're now left with nothing, all clothes, Christmas presents, family heirlooms, stuff for the moko, furniture, everything is gone, even their ute parked out front got caught in the blaze."

A Moerewa couple lost everything in this house fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Photo / Supplied

The couple are believed to be staying with family in Waipapa.

They had no contents insurance.

Specialist fire investigator Jason Goffin confirmed the cause was accidental and praised the pair for having working smoke alarms.

"They had working smoke alarms and it alerted occupants to evacuate safely. It's a good reminder that working smoke alarms save lives."