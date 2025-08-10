Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

First-term government should be doing better, as Labour overtakes in new poll

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Politics professor Lara Greaves on the recent Taxpayers’ Union Curia poll. Video / Herald NOW

A first-term government should be performing better, a political scientist has said, as a new poll shows next year’s election could result in a hung parliament.

Lara Greaves, associate professor in politics at Victoria University of Wellington, also said she expects the next election to be “really exciting”, as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save