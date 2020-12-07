First post-election poll: Has Ardern's and Labour Party's historic support wavered?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern out on the campaign trail, taking selfies with supporters. Photo / Jason Walls

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Prime Minister Ardern and her Labour Government will soon find out just how well the public thinks they have fared since election night two months ago.

A Colmar Brunton/1 News poll will tonight show if Labour's historic 50 per cent support has slipped.

It will also offer a glimpse as to how voters are feeling about National, which suffered a major loss on election night.

Much of the attention will also be on New Zealand's minor parties, particularly the recently re-elected Māori Party.

That party has been making headlines for a number of weeks now; first after a scrap with House Speaker Trevor Mallard, then after their MPs – Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer – delivered significant maiden speeches last week.

It's been close to two months since New Zealanders went to the polls.

Labour won an historic 50 per cent support – enough to form a 65-seat majority in the House.

National, however, dropped to 25.6 per cent. That's its second-lowest election result in recent history.

The dramatic defeat saw the end of Gerry Brownlee's deputy leadership of the party – he stood down a few weeks after the election.

In his stead, Shane Reti was elected as the party's second in charge.

And there was a leadership change on the Government side as well.

After New Zealand First failed to meet the 5 per cent threshold, a new Deputy Prime Minister had to be selected.

Labour's Kelvin Davis told Ardern that he did not want the job but was keen to stay on as the party's deputy leader.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson was then selected for the role.