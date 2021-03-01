First peace walk for Yemen in Napier just the beginning

Meg Higgs from Rise for Lives led Saturday's peace walk in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Saturday's Rise for Lives peace walk in Napier to raise awareness over the humanitarian crisis in Yemen is just the beginning, according to organiser Meg Higgs.

The group walked from the Hot Chick in Ahuriri to the Sound Shell in Napier.

"This is the starting point for us, we're hoping to spread awareness about the crisis and appeal to the New Zealand Government for action," she said.

Rise for Lives want the Government to have an independent inquiry into the roles of New Zealand businesses in the crisis.

Recently, Air New Zealand apologised after it was revealed it had been contracting for the Saudi Arabian military during the conflict.

1 News reported that the national carrier's business unit, Gas Turbines, which specialises in servicing military marine engines and turbines, has been supporting the Saudi Navy.

"We want to make sure New Zealand isn't a part of this war," Higgs said, adding that Rise for Lives want the government to send more aid to Yemen and push the issue to the forefront in its diplomatic relations.

Higgs said the Hawke's Bay branch of Rise for Lives intend to do more peace walks in the future.