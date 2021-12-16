First Omicron case reportedly detected in New Zealand in MIQ

PM Jacinda Ardern says the Government is keeping a close eye on Omicron but is still going ahead with all reconnection plans for now. Video / Mark Mitchell

PM Jacinda Ardern says the Government is keeping a close eye on Omicron but is still going ahead with all reconnection plans for now. Video / Mark Mitchell

The first case of Omicron has reportedly been detected in New Zealand.

Stuff reports that an Omicron case has been detected in managed isolation in Christchurch.

The new variant is spreading rapidly globally, and countries are responding by tightening border restrictions and ramping up protection measures in the community.

The new variant could affect the reopening of New Zealand's borders next year.

Several flight crew members who arrived in New Zealand on Monday night are close contacts of an Omicron case.

The crew members have been identified as close contacts of an Omicron variant case in Australia.

Earlier this month, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said it was "inevitable" that Omicron would turn up in MIQ - but that it was too soon to predict whether the country would revisit the plan to lift international border restrictions from January

Covid response Minister Chris Hipkins said earlier this month that it was inevitable that Omicron would reach New Zealand. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Australia recorded its first cases of Omicron last month - two people who flew into Sydney from southern Africa on November 27 were infected with the strain.

The variant has since spread to multiple Australian states, prompting questions about the Government's plan to begin re-opening the New Zealand border in January.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said earlier this week that the variant will give the Government much cause for thought.

"The big thing to work out is, what is the scale of risk from this new variant?

"We know it can compete with Delta, not necessarily the transmissibility but it can evade some protection people have, so it means it's effective reproduction number is higher."

From January 16 2022, fully vaccinated Kiwis and other eligible travellers are expected to be able to travel from Australia without needing to go through MIQ. Instead, you can isolate at home for seven days.

Fully vaccinated Kiwis and other eligible travellers can travel to New Zealand from all other countries from February 13, while all fully vaccinated individuals can travel to New Zealand from April 30 onwards.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said key travel dates will be reviewed at a meeting just over a week before then.

The latest information on Omicron would be discussed at that meeting.

"If we roll forward self-isolation when Omicron is dominant in Australia, it will effectively be the start of Omicron here," Ardern said on Tuesday.

The PM said the severity of any variant, and the impact of existing vaccines would be assessed.

