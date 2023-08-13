First electric truck unveiled for use around Napier Port

ContainerCo's Brent Batters in the new electric truck to be used in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

The first electric truck to be rolled out for use around Napier Port has been unveiled.

Shipping container supplier ContainerCo presented the newest member of its Hawke’s Bay truck fleet on Thursday outside the Hawke’s Bay Export Awards.

The Kahu EK16S medium-duty truck will move shipping containers between ContainerCo’s Pandora depot and Napier Port.

Napier Port confirmed it would be the first EV truck which regularly visits the port.

It has a range of 150 kilometres on one charge and can carry up to three 20-foot containers, or two 40-foot containers.

ContainerCo’s ContainerLink division general manager Brent Batters said it was part of a shift toward a more sustainable and environment-friendly fleet.

The new EV truck which will frequent Napier Port. Photo / Paul Taylor

“Another huge benefit, especially in Napier, is that the short journey between our depot and the port will be close to silent, which will please many of the local residents that live in Ahuriri.”

It is the first of four new electric trucks, valued at around $500,000 each, which ContainerCo plans to introduce around the country, all designed and constructed by Kahu EV, based in Palmerston North.

Meanwhile, Napier Port is working on plans to move its diesel-powered tug boats and cranes to electric or “alternative fuel” use, as part of a goal to lower its carbon footprint.

“Diesel usage for operating our container handling equipment, marine vessels and truck fleet makes up the majority of our carbon emissions,” Napier Port chief executive Todd Dawson said earlier this year.

“Our emissions reduction strategy aims to initially focus on the reduction of diesel consumption, given it’s the primary source of our current emissions.”

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.