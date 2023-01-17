Napier Port tugboats operating next to the port. Photo / Ian Cooper

Napier Port wants to move its diesel-powered tug boats and cranes to electric or “alternative fuel” use in the future as part of a plan to lower its carbon footprint.

Last year, Ports of Auckland welcomed Sparky to its fleet, which was reportedly the world’s first full-sized electric tugboat.

Napier Port is also rolling out more environmentally-friendly equipment and investigating ways it can lower emissions under its sustainability strategy.

The port has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hiringa Energy to investigate renewable energy initiatives, and is now looking into alternative ways to power its diesel-run tugs, cranes and forklifts.

Napier Port CEO Todd Dawson says they are investigating moving their tugs, cranes and forklifts away from diesel use.

“In addition to recent purchases of electric and hybrid vehicles and more fuel-efficient container handling equipment, we are currently in early-stage investigations to determine electrification and other alternative fuel solutions for the port’s tugs, cranes and forklifts,” Napier Port chief executive Todd Dawson said.

“Diesel usage for operating our container handling equipment, marine vessels and truck fleet makes up the majority of our carbon emissions.

“Our emissions reduction strategy aims to initially focus on the reduction of diesel consumption, given it’s the primary source of our current emissions.”

There are no timeframes around when the tugs, cranes and forklifts could be upgraded or replaced.

The MoU signed with hydrogen specialists Hiringa Energy, last November, will largely be focused on renewable energy initiatives involving “green” hydrogen.

The port has an ambitious goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.