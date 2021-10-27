First division winner: Hastings Lotto player splits $1 million prize, takes home $500k

One of two winning First Division Lotto tickets was sold at Four Square Mahora in Hastings, with the player taking home $500,000. Photo / NZME

A Hastings Lotto player is $500,000 richer after splitting Wednesday night's First Division draw.

Two winning tickets were sold, one at Four Square Mahora in Hastings and one via MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Both players split the $1 million prize money equally.

It follows a recent First Division win by a Flaxmere player who took home $250,000 earlier this month after purchasing one of four winning tickets at Flaxmere Pharmacy.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6m.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

Live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland remains in Alert Level 3, with computer-generated draws being used for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike.



Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores is advised to check their ticket online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.