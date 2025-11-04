Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Student flats on Dunedin's infamous Castle St. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Police officers and firefighters were targeted with fireworks after responding to a gathering of 50 young people on an infamous student street in Dunedin.

Emergency services responded to reports of a large group setting off fireworks on Castle Street about 9.30pm on Sunday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said witnesses reported about 50 people shooting fireworks at each other.

“When officers arrived, they verbally warned everyone involved,” Bond said.

A 20-year-old man was arrested for being disorderly and released with a verbal warning.