However, as officers were returning to their patrol vehicle, a group of males deliberately shot fireworks in their direction, narrowly missing the officers.
“As a result of that reckless behaviour, another 20-year-old was held in custody overnight and released this morning with a warning,” Bond said.
“Fireworks are explosives and can cause serious injuries, which is why the sale timeframe for them continues to be reduced each year.
“Shooting fireworks at people or property is a dangerous decision that could have lifelong consequences. We want people to enjoy themselves safely, but we will take action if anyone is putting themselves or others at risk.”
Bond said police continued to urge the public to use fireworks responsibly.