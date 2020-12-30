Fireworks planned for Christchurch New Year's Eve party

"When the clock strikes midnight we are going to light up the sky above Hagley Park with a stunning display of fireworks." Photo / CCC

Christchurch's family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration will ensure 2020 ends with a bang.

The Edge NYE20 party is being held in North Hagley Park and will be headlined by Kiwi music legends The Black Seeds.

"2020 has been a challenging year and we are going to see it out in style. When the clock strikes midnight we are going to light up the sky above Hagley Park with a stunning display of fireworks from the Firework Professionals," said Christchurch City Council events and arts manager Tanya Cokojic.

"It will be great way to see in the New Year but we realise that families with young children might not make it through to midnight, so at 8pm we will have a mock countdown to midnight for the little ones."

There will be a Kids Zone open until 8pm, with an inflatable obstacle course and other fun activities.

DJ Spinal will be the first to perform, at 6pm, before handing over the stage to artists from the SOLE Music Academy.

About 7.15pm, 11-piece band Capitol City will infuse the celebrations with their Tribute to The Commitments show.

After the kids' countdown, there will be performance by Dolphin Friendly, Glitch in the System, and Dillastrate and Friends.

Headline act The Black Seeds will take to the stage at 11pm.

Described by Clash Music as "one of the best live reggae acts on the planet", The Black Seeds have earned a reputation for rocking dancefloors around the world.

"There will be food trucks in North Hagley Park from 6pm so you can enjoy some great street food while you enjoy the live entertainment. Not all the food trucks will have Eftpos so if you are planning on buying food, we advise that you bring cash."

For quick entry, people are advised not to bring bags into the park as these will be searched on entry. People should also not bring any glass into the park.

NYE20 is an alcohol-free, smoke-free and vape-free event.

Cokojic said the events team are working closely with Fire and Emergency NZ on the plans for the New Year's Eve event.

"We have extra precautions in place and will continue to monitor conditions and follow the advice of Fire and Emergency NZ."

What you need to know

• There will be a drop-off point on Rolleston Ave, near Christ's College.

• Bike stands will be located inside the Armagh St entrance to Hagley Park.

• Scooter parking will be provided on Park Terrace.

• Mobility parking will be on Chester St West for those displaying a mobility pass.

• The Botanic Gardens Armagh St bridge will be closed to incoming traffic from 2pm.

• Use the interactive map to find central city parking.

• Metro buses will run to the Saturday timetable.