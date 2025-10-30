Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Editorial
Home / New Zealand

Fireworks harm shows it’s time for this tradition to fizzle out – Editorial

Editorial
NZ Herald
3 mins to read

There was a 58% year-on-year increase in fires caused by fireworks. Photo / 123rf

There was a 58% year-on-year increase in fires caused by fireworks. Photo / 123rf

THE FACTS

  • Retail sales of fireworks are permitted from November 2-5.
  • In 2023, fireworks-related fires, injuries and police calls increased significantly compared to 2022.
  • Three petitions with over 95,000 signatures calling for a ban were presented to Parliament this year and will be heard next week.

It’s hard to believe it’s 2025 and the annual fireworks ritual is still a thing.

For four days every November, from November 2 to Guy Fawkes Day on November 5, retail sales of fireworks are permitted.

It’s just four days, but that’s enough to cause havoc.

According to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save