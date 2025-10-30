According to the Ministry for the Environment’s Annual Update on Fireworks Regulation 2024, released to the public last December, more than half a million tonnes of fireworks were imported in 2023, a 52% increase on 2022.

Not all of those were retail fireworks, but it is telling that there was a 58% year-on-year increase in fires caused by fireworks in the same year, up from 67 to 106, a 38% rise in claims to ACC for fireworks-related injuries, up from 249 to 341, and a whopping 124% increase in calls to the police relating to fireworks, up from 702 to 1572.

Despite those increasing figures, the ministry’s report says there is an overall declining long-term trend in fireworks-related incidents attended by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

This decline is not overly surprising, given changing rules over the years. These include amendments to the legislation to raise the age of purchase from 14 to 18, reduce the retail sales period to the aforementioned four days a year and reduce the explosive content of retail fireworks, as well as tweaks to the rules around sales of sparklers.

On top of that, major retailers have also stopped stocking fireworks, citing a change in customer sentiment.

When it dropped them in 2019, Countdown said 71% of customers surveyed gave animal welfare as their most common reason for moving away from fireworks.

It’s sad but not surprising to hear the SPCA say that each year thousands of animals are traumatised and many are injured due to fear of fireworks.

Many of us would have seen evidence of this close to home, be it with domestic pets, larger animals or wildlife.

Several news reports have detailed horrific deaths and injuries to animals as a result of fireworks.

Frankly, this on its own should be enough to spur change.

Three petitions calling for fireworks to be banned have gathered more than 95,000 signatures. The petitions select committee will hold a hearing on the petitions next week, the day after Guy Fawkes.

Several such petitions have been presented before. Could we see change this time?

There is a lot to consider. Could stricter licensing work? What about use for cultural festivals, or the livelihoods of those who sell fireworks?

The best the ministry’s report can cite as a positive benefit of the retail sale of fireworks is that they provide enjoyment to the public and that there is an estimated $30 million economic benefit.

These are important factors to weigh up – but in the end, can we agree Guy Fawkes has had his day? It’s time to consign this tradition to the bonfire.