Fires rip through three North Island homes overnight

Fires have ripped through three North Island properties early this morning causing extensive damage.
Fire and Emergency NZ battled house fires in Taupō, Whangārei and Papakura.
The first blaze broke out on Strathmore St in Taupō about 2am. Fire crews worked to bring it under control, with two remaining at 5am to monitor for hot spots.
Four fire crews worked to extinguish the second house fire on King St in Kensington, Whangārei about 2.40am.
Another fire broke out on Elliott St in Papakura about 3.30 this morning with three fire crew responding to the call out.
There are no reports of injuries from the fires.
A Fire and Emergency shift commander said fire investigators were due back to each scene later this morning to determine the cause of the fires.