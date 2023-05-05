The lighting of beach bonfires is prohibited in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are monitoring a planned act of rebellion scheduled for Napier over the weekend related to King Charles’ coronation.

A group calling themselves “Loca Cola, a collection of Loose Artists” plan to mark the coronation of King Charles III by burning an effigy of him in a bonfire on the beach between Awatoto and the Napier CBD.

“These loose artists/cannons would like to remain anonymous,” the group said, but they “encourage people to come and sit around a fire on the beach and enjoy themselves” at an event they are calling Up Chuck.

The promotional poster for the event that is circulating in Napier reads: “If royalty makes you spew we’ve got an event for you! Up Chuck!”

The event hasn’t escaped the attention of the fire service, either.

“We are aware of it and we are working on a response to that,” a spokesman for Fire and Emergency said.

The Napier City Council prohibits fires “at beaches, parks and reserves at all times”.