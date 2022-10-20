Firefighters will hold four one-hour strikes throughout November. Photo / NZME

Firefighters will hold four one-hour strikes throughout November for higher pay and safer staffing levels.

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZFPU) said strikes would happen from 11am to noon on Friday November 4, as well as on Monday 7, Friday 11 and Monday 14.

The NZPFU and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) have been bargaining for 16 months.

"Fenz is yet to put up a reasonable offer for settlement," the NZPFU said.

Both parties have been in a mediated facilitation process with former Employment Court Judge Graeme Colgan, whose report will be released tomorrow.

The report set out a path for a fair and reasonable settlement, the NZPFU said.

"Fenz needs to front up with a proposal for settlement that embraces the principles in the report and provides for a fair and reasonable settlement that also addressed claims that were not canvassed in the report.

"NZPFU members are not going to tolerate any further delay tactics or inadequate response by Fenz. The ball is firmly in Fenz's court to act on the report and get the deal done."