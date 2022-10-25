Emergency services respond to a fire in a high-rise building in central Wellington. Video / NZ Herald

Firefighters have put out a blaze in a central Wellington high-rise building after a computer switch cabinet burst into flames.

Ten Fire and Emergency trucks were called to the Spark building on Featherston St.

Assistant Fire and Emergency central commander Steve Hudson said the computer switch cabinet was on the seventh floor.

"The crews have gone in and we've used multiple fire extinguishers to contain and extinguish the fire," said Hudson.

“The crews [are] checking that the fire hasn’t spread anywhere else, which they’re confident it hasn’t.”

Fire on Featherston st pic.twitter.com/dq19HmwAp0 — Caitlin Cherry (@ICaitlinCherry) October 25, 2022

Hudson said no one was in the room where the fire broke out.

He said a thorough investigation would be carried out.

Wellington Police were alerted about 10.30am and are helping at the scene.

A police spokesperson said one lane of Featherston St is blocked, but traffic is moving smoothly.

Smoke is coming from the building and firefighters are preparing to smash windows.

Workers have been evacuated from the building.

Firefighters up a cherry-picker are focusing on higher levels of the building.