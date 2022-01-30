Firefighters resume battling five-hectare blaze in Meremere

The fire covers about five hectares of native bush. Photo / Supplied

Five crews with helicopter support are back on the ground in Meremere, north Waikato, battling a five-hectare scrub fire that began yesterday evening.

Fire and Emergency incident controller Thomas Harre said the crews, which involved around 70 firefighters, were stood down about midnight and operations resumed at 7am this morning.

The fire was first notified shortly before 7pm yesterday and last night covered about five hectares of native bush. This included peat alongside the main trunk railway line, which has been closed.

While the fire is visible from State Highway 1, the road is not affected.

Harre said last night no structures were at risk and conditions were calm, helping the firefighting efforts.

Brigades have responded from both the Counties Manukau and Waikato Districts.

Harre advised a further update would be made later in the morning, after crews had reassessed the fire.