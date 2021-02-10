Firefighters called to suspicious scrub fire near Waimarama Rd

Crews from Havelock North Fire Brigade are responding to a scrub fire on Waimarama Rd. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to reports of a suspiciou scrub fire along Waimarama Rd, east of Hastings.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed they had received several reports about a scrub fire near Matarua rise measuring about 40 metres squared shortly before 1pm on Wednesday.

One fire applicance from the Havelock North Fire Brigade was in attendance with crews still working to extinguish the fire.

"It's still going but it hasn't escalated," he said.

"They are working to extinguish it before the caused can be deemed."

It was being treated as suspicious though, he said.

He said there was no indication properties were in danger.

There has been several suspicious fires around the region in recent weeks.

Hawke's Bay is currently in a prohibited fire season, meaning all outdoor fires are currently banned.

But firefighters have still been kept busy, responding to two rubbish fires around Hastings on Wednesday morning.

Two appliances from Hastings Fire Station were called to a rubbish fire which had spread to grass around the Flaxmere community garden at 10.24am.

Two fire trucks and two tankers also attended a fire along State Highway 51, Awatoto at 6.41am.

A small bush fire on Auckland Rd in Greenmeadows, Napier, was extinguished by a resident with a bucket of water at 6.43pm on Tuesday.