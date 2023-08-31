Firefighters called after smoke reported in plane cockpit at Wellington Airport

Wellington Airport is experiencing some delays. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Travellers at Wellington Airport may be delayed today after staff discovered smoke in the cockpit of a plane.

Airport spokesman Phil Rennie said fire crews had been called to reports of smoke in the cockpit of a small, regional plane this morning.

Upon attendance, however, no smoke was found.

“It’s currently being investigated,” said Rennie, who advised the matter was causing some delays to flights at the capital.

Fire and Emergency Shift Manager Shannon Lucas told NZME crews were called to reports of smoke in a plane at Wellington Airport.

She said they did get called and responded but did not find anything, and have been “stood down.”

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



