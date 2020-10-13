Firefighters battling large fire next to fuel station in Manawatu

Firefighters are battling to contain a fire in a two-storey building in the Manawatu.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Dundas Rd, in Sanson, about 5.15pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said six pumps and three tankers were at the blaze.

Firefighters triggered a third alarm, requesting further assistance, when they arrived.

No other properties are at risk of catching alight, the spokeswoman said.

Sanson local Stephen Gill, who lives around the corner from the ablaze antique and home wear store, says there isn't much of the building still standing.

"It's a two-storey building, so the smoke would've been going 50-100 metres up and it was blocking one of the side roads.

"There was a lot of smoke - for a long period of time, you couldn't see the flames and when the flames that was the end of the building, really."

Firefighters arriving to the town faced the additional hurdle of having to source water to douse the flames from the local reservoir, Gill said.

"Our main road has no water supply, so tankers have had to go back and forth carrying water from the water reservoir."

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one person suffered minor injuries in the blaze. One ambulance was sent to treat the person, who did not need hospital treatment.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area and warned diversions are likely to be set up.

"Traffic will be impacted and the roads surrounding Dundas Rd are likely to be closed for some time," police said in a statement.

Pictures show the fire is near a fuel station.

Waka Kotahui/NZTA has closed a section of SH3, between the intersections of Milne Street and Phillips Street, until the fire is contained.