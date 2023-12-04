Voyager 2023 media awards
Firefighters battling large blaze in central Christchurch

NZ Herald
Emergency services are battling a large blaze at a building in central Christchurch tonight on Manchester St. Photo / George Heard

Emergency services are battling a large blaze at a building in central Christchurch tonight.

A FENZ spokesperson confirmed they are attending a well-engulfed two-storey dwelling on Manchester St.

Four fire appliances are at the scene from three different stations: Christchurch City, Ilam and Spreydon.

Firefighters can be seen fighting the blaze at the building with flames visible from the street.

The Herald has approached police for comment, who have also responded to the fire.

Four fire appliances are currently attending the incident. Photo / George Heard
