Firefighters battle large house blaze in Beach Haven, Auckland

Twenty firefighters battled to bring a large blaze under control tonight in the Auckland suburb of Beach Haven.

The fire was at a property on Aeroview Drive.

Video of the fire shows thick smoke billowing from the property and orange flames leaping from the house.

A local resident says there is a strong smell of smoke in the air.

Fire and Emergency says it received reports of the fire about 7.40pm.

Five fire trucks and 20 firefighters fought the blaze, which was upgraded to a second alarm.

"It was 30sq m by 30 sq m house," a shift manager said.

"The fire was on the first floor but spread to the ceiling void."

She was not aware of anyone being inside the house at the time of the blaze and there were no reports of injuries.

The shift manager believed the fire had now been extinguished and said a fire investigator was heading to the scene to investigate the cause.