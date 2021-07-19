Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Firefighters battle large blaze in flood-damaged Westport

Quick Read
Fire crews have been battling a building fire in flood-ravaged Westport. Video / George Heard

Fire crews have been battling a building fire in flood-ravaged Westport. Video / George Heard

NZ Herald

Fire crews have been battling a building fire in flood-ravaged Westport overnight.

Emergency services were called to a single-storey backpackers hotel, on Russell St, after reports of a blaze about 2.30am.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

The building was occupied at the time. However, everyone inside appears to have made it out safely without injury, authorities said.

By 5am, seven fire crews from Westport, Waimangaroa, Reefton, Granity and Greymouth were still working to extinguish the blaze.

Read More

A support vehicle is also on site early this morning.

A fire investigator is due to arrive at the site early today, but early indications show the blaze is not suspicious.

A firefighter works to douse flames at a large fire in Westport early today. Photo / George Heard
A firefighter works to douse flames at a large fire in Westport early today. Photo / George Heard