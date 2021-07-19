Firefighters battle large blaze in flood-damaged Westport

Fire crews have been battling a building fire in flood-ravaged Westport. Video / George Heard

Fire crews have been battling a building fire in flood-ravaged Westport overnight.

Emergency services were called to a single-storey backpackers hotel, on Russell St, after reports of a blaze about 2.30am.

The building was occupied at the time. However, everyone inside appears to have made it out safely without injury, authorities said.

By 5am, seven fire crews from Westport, Waimangaroa, Reefton, Granity and Greymouth were still working to extinguish the blaze.

A support vehicle is also on site early this morning.

A fire investigator is due to arrive at the site early today, but early indications show the blaze is not suspicious.